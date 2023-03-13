iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.70

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 1259693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $555.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,088,000.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

