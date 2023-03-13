iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,165,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. 18,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,032. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $74.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

