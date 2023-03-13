iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.54

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after acquiring an additional 221,232 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.