iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AGG traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,364. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

