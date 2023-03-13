iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IEFA stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.