iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,874 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $98.72. The company had a trading volume of 262,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.