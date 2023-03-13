iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVGet Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,874 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $98.72. The company had a trading volume of 262,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

