IoTeX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $241.04 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 3% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $241.04 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00417786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.52 or 0.28239588 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,449,082,452 coins and its circulating supply is 9,449,082,447 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

