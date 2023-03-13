Invitoken (INVI) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Invitoken (INVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $66,355.42 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00006671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00417263 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.93 or 0.28210244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

