Investors Purchase Large Volume of First Republic Bank Call Options (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 50,819 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,129% compared to the typical volume of 1,574 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after purchasing an additional 502,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,416,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,319,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $50.55 on Monday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,198,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.99. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $174.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

