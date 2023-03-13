Investors Purchase Large Volume of Credit Suisse Group Put Options (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 25,386 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average volume of 17,224 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 63,117 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 837,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 587,462 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,066,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,944,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

