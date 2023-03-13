Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 32,016 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 19,637 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 805,164 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 6.6 %

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $20.86. 18,559,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

