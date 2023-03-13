Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Shares Gap Down to $47.55

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.55, but opened at $42.56. Invesco KBW Bank ETF shares last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 939,454 shares trading hands.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

