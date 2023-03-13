Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 514,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 963% from the previous session’s volume of 48,360 shares.The stock last traded at $35.24 and had previously closed at $35.24.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
