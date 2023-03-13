Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 514,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 963% from the previous session’s volume of 48,360 shares.The stock last traded at $35.24 and had previously closed at $35.24.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,086,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,719,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 670,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

