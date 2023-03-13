Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 402,571 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $83,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $223.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.