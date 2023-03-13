Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $224.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Argus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

