Internet Computer Price Tops $5.31 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $10.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00022193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00068748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000867 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,695,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,977,275 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

