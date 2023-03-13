Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Hits $52.35 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $5.30 or 0.00023597 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $52.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00071912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,663,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,945,364 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

