International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.04

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.04 and last traded at $84.23, with a volume of 118207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

