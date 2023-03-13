Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Update

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 533,800 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the February 13th total of 259,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,014,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $2,793,376.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,014,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,029 shares of company stock worth $14,126,801. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $38.73 on Monday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

