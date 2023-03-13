Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 405,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Mark Litecky sold 6,835 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $86,531.10.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Mark Litecky sold 2,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 383,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,279. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 96.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.