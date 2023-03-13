Insider Buying: ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) insider Vafa Jamali bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 137,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ZimVie Stock Performance

ZimVie stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,426. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZimVie from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

ZimVie Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.