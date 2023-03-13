Insider Buying: Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Rating) insider Michaela Meehan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,422.82).
Michaela Meehan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Michaela Meehan acquired 24,776 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,560.96 ($32,591.25).
- On Monday, March 6th, Michaela Meehan acquired 33,077 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,617.08 ($44,709.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
Winton Land Limited operates as a residential land developer that specializes in developing integrated and fully master planned neighbourhoods in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Residential Development, Retirement Villages, and Commercial Portfolio segments. As of July 6, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 28 projects with a combined total of 7,300 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units, and commercial lots.
