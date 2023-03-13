Insider Buying: Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Rating) insider Michaela Meehan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,422.82).

Michaela Meehan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Winton Land alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Michaela Meehan acquired 24,776 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,560.96 ($32,591.25).

On Monday, March 6th, Michaela Meehan acquired 33,077 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,617.08 ($44,709.45).

Winton Land Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Winton Land Announces Dividend

Winton Land Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Winton Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

(Get Rating)

Winton Land Limited operates as a residential land developer that specializes in developing integrated and fully master planned neighbourhoods in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Residential Development, Retirement Villages, and Commercial Portfolio segments. As of July 6, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 28 projects with a combined total of 7,300 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units, and commercial lots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winton Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winton Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.