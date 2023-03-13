Insider Buying: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Buys 5,289 Shares of Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 5,289 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $120,853.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,274.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. Research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

