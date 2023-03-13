Insider Buying: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Director Acquires 521 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Schultz purchased 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,201.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,353.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.10. 14,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,822. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

