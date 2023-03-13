Insider Buying: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) Director John F. Regan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

KRNY traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 263,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 18.76%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 908.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRNY shares. TheStreet lowered Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Compass Point raised Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.