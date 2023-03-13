Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.29. 9,071,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986,359. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 73.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 210,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20,170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.