Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,278.88 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($42.18) per share, with a total value of £8,278.88 ($9,955.36).

On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($42.08) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($9,929.82).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 229 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,620 ($43.53) per share, with a total value of £8,289.80 ($9,968.49).

On Monday, December 12th, Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,734 ($44.90) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($9,968.11).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,500.50 ($42.09) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,586.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,670.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,243.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,285 ($39.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,067 ($48.91).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

DGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.25) to GBX 5,100 ($61.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($50.51) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($47.50) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.52) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($31.87) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,040.67 ($48.59).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

