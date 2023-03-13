IndiGG Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $61,959.07 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

