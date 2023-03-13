iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

IMBIL traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $10.30. 7,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

