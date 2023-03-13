Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up to $194.01

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $194.01, but opened at $213.07. Illumina shares last traded at $222.45, with a volume of 842,478 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 20.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.