Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up to $194.01

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $194.01, but opened at $213.07. Illumina shares last traded at $222.45, with a volume of 842,478 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.
Illumina Trading Up 20.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14.
In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
