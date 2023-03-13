IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Up 91.3% in February

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.0 days.

IGGGF remained flat at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. IGG has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

