IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Up 91.3% in February

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.0 days.
IGG Price Performance
IGGGF remained flat at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. IGG has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
About IGG
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGG (IGGGF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.