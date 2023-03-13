ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Cap of $200.25 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $200.25 million and $11.11 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,049,726 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 950,017,989.5903877 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

