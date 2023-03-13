Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Huntsman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Huntsman has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HUN opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.06.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $89,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

