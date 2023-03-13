Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($52.13) to €60.00 ($63.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a reduce rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($46.81) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $13.67 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

