Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €71.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($75.53) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 4.6 %

ETR:BOSS traded down €2.90 ($3.09) on Monday, hitting €60.62 ($64.49). 750,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 1 year high of €66.50 ($70.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.70. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

