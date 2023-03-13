Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €60.62 ($64.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a fifty-two week high of €66.50 ($70.74). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.70. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

