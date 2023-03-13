Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Sold by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,285 shares during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises makes up approximately 1.2% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.36% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 295,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $6,993,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,985. The stock has a market cap of $386.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $78.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $886.79 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 112.54% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

