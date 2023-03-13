Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.91 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

