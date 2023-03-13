Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 8,697 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Navigator worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Navigator by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 431.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 194,577 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NVGS opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

