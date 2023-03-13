Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.