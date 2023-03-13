Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,306 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in American States Water by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE:AWR opened at $84.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $100.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

