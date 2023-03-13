Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,535 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $859,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 155,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $73.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.86%.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

