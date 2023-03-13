Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $76.66 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

