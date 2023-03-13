Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOV opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

