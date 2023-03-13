Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,569,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,101,000 after buying an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $32.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,119.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

