Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.81 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

