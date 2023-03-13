Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

INTC opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

