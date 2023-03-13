Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,440 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More

