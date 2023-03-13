Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.65 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $133.65 million and approximately $15.24 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.93 or 0.00044448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,461,650 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

