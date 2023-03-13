Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLLY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Holley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 937,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,524. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $345.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Holley by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

